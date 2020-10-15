Brokerages Set CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT at $52.86

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,177.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in CareDx by 338.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CareDx by 40.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CareDx by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

