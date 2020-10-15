Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target at $22.50

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 33.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

