Brokerages Set Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $147.24

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

