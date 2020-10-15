Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at $20,428,104.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,746 in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 869,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 363.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

