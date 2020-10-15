Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

