Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.