Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

