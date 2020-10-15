Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

