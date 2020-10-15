Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE BNL opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $17.10.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
About Broadstone Net Lease
There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc
