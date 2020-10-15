Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNL. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.