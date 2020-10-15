Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

