Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.74.

NYSE:EAT opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Brinker International by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brinker International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

