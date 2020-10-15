Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $811.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.63 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

