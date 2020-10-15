Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “
Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $811.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
