Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $544,110.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $544,110.00.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $404,460.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

