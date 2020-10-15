Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brenntag in a report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It also provides surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, waxes, preservatives, silicones, complexing agents, and actives for skin and hair care, sun care, personal hygiene and body cleansing, color cosmetics, and dental and oral care applications; and value-added services.

