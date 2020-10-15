Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

BREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Monday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.08.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

