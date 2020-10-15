Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Receives GBX 82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BREE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Monday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

