BP’s (BP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP opened at $16.59 on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BP will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in BP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 38,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 72,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

