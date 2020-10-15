Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. 140166 lowered Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of BYD opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

