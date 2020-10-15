Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to “Neutral” at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. 140166 currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,826.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 775,823 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.