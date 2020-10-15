Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $976.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,826.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 775,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.