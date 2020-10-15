Boise Cascade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,529% compared to the average volume of 69 call options.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

BCC stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

