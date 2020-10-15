BofA Securities Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Underperform

BofA Securities cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

