Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

