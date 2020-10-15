Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) Insider Buys A$140,054.18 in Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 154,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,054.18 ($100,038.70).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 23,373 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,269.43 ($15,192.45).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 130,608 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,330.85 ($84,522.03).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 26,562 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,118.30 ($17,227.35).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 26,542 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,967.43 ($17,119.59).

On Thursday, September 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 24,001 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,768.91 ($15,549.22).

On Monday, September 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 26,631 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.70.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.