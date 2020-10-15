Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

