Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Blink Charging stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Marks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

