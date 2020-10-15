BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $636.92.

BlackRock stock opened at $639.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $646.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $571.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

