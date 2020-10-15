Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Receives $72.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $86,908.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 41.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 45.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKH opened at $57.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

