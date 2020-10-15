Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.