Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 3,514,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 669% from the average daily volume of 456,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Birks Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

