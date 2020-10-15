Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

