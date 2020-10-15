BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Steve Gorlin Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Steve Gorlin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Steve Gorlin bought 4,718 shares of BioVie stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $44,443.56.

On Friday, October 9th, Steve Gorlin bought 282 shares of BioVie stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $2,710.02.

Shares of BIVI opened at $10.55 on Thursday. BioVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

