BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.30.

BNGO stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

