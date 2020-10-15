BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BLFS opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $900.21 million, a PE ratio of -87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,703 shares of company stock worth $7,439,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,634,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.