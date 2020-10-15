BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

