Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $99.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

BHVN stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

