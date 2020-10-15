Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $63.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $394,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,008,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

