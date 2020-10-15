Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $355.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.96.

Biogen stock opened at $289.02 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $220.01 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 644.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 340,674 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 30,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,659,000 after acquiring an additional 209,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after acquiring an additional 195,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

