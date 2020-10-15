Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO opened at $557.39 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $573.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

