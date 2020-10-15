BidaskClub Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 403,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

