Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,144,300 shares, a growth of 346,880.0% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BYOC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Beyond Commerce
Featured Article: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.