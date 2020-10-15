Berenberg Bank Reiterates €13.35 Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €11.28 ($13.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.88. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

