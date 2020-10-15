Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $87.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $3,900,976.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.