Berenberg Bank Raises Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Price Target to GBX 274

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of STCK stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Stock Spirits Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.27.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

