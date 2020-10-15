Berenberg Bank Boosts Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 240

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

LON FAN opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.66. The stock has a market cap of $336.81 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

