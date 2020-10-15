Berenberg Bank Boosts Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Price Target to GBX 190

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGM stock opened at GBX 130.11 ($1.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.05. Sigma Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.85 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

