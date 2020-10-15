Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.79 ($102.10).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €92.68 ($109.04) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.99.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

