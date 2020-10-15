Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

