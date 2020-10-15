Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDRFY. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

BDRFY stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

