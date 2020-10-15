Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

BECN opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $130,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

